MS Dhoni trains U-19 women cricketers at Mastercard’s ‘Cricket Clinic – MSD’

Global payments and technology company, Mastercard curated a workshop, “Cricket Clinic’, for the aspiring under-19 women cricketers. The cricketers were mentored by former Indian national cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Titled ‘Cricket Clinic – MSD’, the workshop was organized recently at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede stadium, where the ace cricketer held a training session with 15 players and shared some valuable tips along with his on-field experiences and learnings. These players were selected through a social media contest hosted by Mastercard for young women cricketers. The event was part of Mastercard’s efforts to help young women cricketers develop a passion for the game through such interesting and insightful experiences.

“India has always been a sporting powerhouse and women cricketers today are breaking the glass ceiling with their consistent performance and strong determination. My interactions with several women cricketers during Mastercard Cricket Clinic – MSD have deepened my confidence in the future of women’s cricket in India”, said Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian national cricket team captain.

“Mastercard is deeply invested in encouraging women in sports through priceless experiences in the form of mentorship and training. This cricket clinic with legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni is an initiative that will help aspiring women cricketers realize their dreams and make the country proud both on and off the field,” said Manasi Narasimhan, vice president & head of marketing and communications, South Asia, Mastercard.

