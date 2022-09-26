Mrunal Thakur roped in as the face of PNG Jewellers’ Diwali campaign

Actor Mrunal Thakur has been named as the new face of jewellery retail chain PNG Jewellers’ Diwali campaign. The brand announced the association with the actor on her visit to their Thane store to launch two new collections in gold and diamond jewellery.

Thakur is a powerhouse of acting and a wonderful person, Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers, said. “She represents the modern Maharashtrian woman who has a futuristic outlook shaped by her traditions and heritage. She is a perfect fit for our brand and the right person to launch these two brilliant offerings that will be available across all our stores. We hope people will like and appreciate our efforts for this year’s festive season,” he added further.

As per the jewellery brand, every year, for the festive season, the brand creates collections that are an amalgamation of the rich history of Maharashtra as well as a reflection of modern day aesthetics of the Indian woman. These collections go beyond jewellery design itself and speak a language of the arts, traditions and contemporary pop culture of the times, it added.

“PNG Jewellers does a great job every year with their festive season collections. This year, Katha and Ina collections are absolutely stunning. I love traditional jewellery that appeals to my modern sensibilities and these collections are perfect for the same. I look forward to being a part of this 190 year old legacy that carries forward our Maharashtrian heritage on its shoulders,” Thakur stated on the association.

The company further stated that ‘Katha’ collection is a revival of jewellery styles that are made from 100 year old heritage jewellery moulds. The collection consists of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, kadas, among others. The ‘Ina’ collection on the other hand is a novel diamond jewellery collection. It is reflective of a woman’s inner strength that radiates out making her shine with confidence, the company highlighted.

