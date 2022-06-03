Mrinal Kulkarni joins the board of founders at Planet Marathi OTT

Mrinal Kulkarni has joined Planet Marathi OTT, Vistas Media Capital Company, as a part of its board of founders. As per the platform, Kulkarni is aligned with Planet Marathi OTT’s vision, as she comes with a mission to take Marathi web and OTT content to newer heights. Kulkarni begins with her role from June 2022 itself along with the other board of founders at Planet Marathi OTT. “With Mrinal Kulkarni joining us, we have upped the level of great expertise we have in our team. Kulkarni embodies a sharp sense of business, innovation and craft, which is much needed in the OTT space. Her experience and vision will add to our mission of taking Marathi content to the world. She staunchly believes in the potential of Marathi content,” Akshay Bardarpurkar, producer and founder, Planet Marathi OTT, highlighted.

Kulkarni is known for numerous roles in films such as ‘Avantika’, ‘Yellow’, ‘Farzand’, ‘Ye Re Ye Re Paisa’ to name a few. Kulkarni has also proved her mettle offscreen, donning hats in writing and direction, with films like ‘Rama Madhav’, ‘Prem Mhanje Prem Mhanje Prem Asta’, and ‘Ti and Ti’. She has worked across genres. As per the company, her expertise both onscreen and behind the camera will be instrumental in helping Planet Marathi OTT shape the web content space.

Web content is a great space to showcase the potential and power since it is a global platform with few barriers, Mrinal Kulkarni, Planet Marathi OTT, said. “I understand the great responsibility which comes with this role. I applaud the Planet Marathi OTT team for setting high benchmarks, not settling for less and creating new avenues for the Marathi web space. With my new role, I will be able to share my ideas and experience to take forward the platform’s efforts,” she added.

Read Also: Bharat Matrimony urges people to #BeChoosy in their new campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook