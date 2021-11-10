Mridul Gupta joins CoinDCX as chief operating officer

Gupta will be responsible for strengthening CoinDCX’s product portfolio, marketing, partnerships, and operations

Crypto exchange CoinDCX has roped in Mridul Gupta as chief operating officer (COO). Gupta will be responsible for strengthening CoinDCX’s product portfolio, marketing, partnerships, and operations to accelerate the strategic growth of the company. The company is strengthening its leadership team as it looks to deliver the next stage of its growth strategy.

“We are growing rapidly and witnessing huge interest and excitement for Crypto in India. With growing legitimacy, we would see an even faster adoption. Mridul joins us at an exciting moment of CoinDCX’s growth journey. With his proven experience in building and scaling teams in diverse markets, I am confident that Mridul will supercharge our growth and fuel CoinDCX’s success to the next orbit,” Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, CoinDCX, said.

Prior to CoinDCX, Gupta, the new COO of the crypto unicorn, was working as the chief strategy officer at Pine Labs. As he has worked with large organisations such as Stellaris Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs and owned a startup as well, he has experience in driving growth and scaling up capabilities of fast-growing fintech organisations across India and Southeast Asia. He holds an electrical engineering graduate from IIT Delhi.

“India is experiencing a dramatic growth in demand for digital assets, and I am very excited to contribute to this space by joining CoinDCX. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive growth for CoinDCX business and build India’s leadership in a decentralized future,” Gupta added.

CoinDCX, founded in 2018, is backed by investors such as Polychain Capital, Temasek, Bain Capital Ventures, and HDR Group, operator of BitMEX. CoinDCX is ISO Certified and completely KYC/AML compliant, as per an official statement. It claims to enable access of crypto tokens to more than six million Indian users.

