mPokket launches #MyTeacherMyHero campaign

mPokket has rolled out its Teacher’s Day campaign #MyTeacherMyHero, celebrating the contribution of teachers in shaping the future of students. The campaign captures the heroism of every teacher by being a guiding star for every student.

“Behind each of our successes and accomplishments, we all have an unsung hero/heroine in the form of a teacher who guided us through difficult times. On Teacher’s Day, at mPokket we decided to salute all our teachers and mentors and express our gratitude for their commitment to shaping us into better human beings. Our campaign focuses on the eternal bond between a student and a teacher and sends out an open letter to them, thanking them for their relentless efforts in helping us learn and grow as individuals and as a community,” Gaurav Jalan, founder and CEO, mPokket said.

The social media campaign has been released on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. As part of the campaign, the brand has launched a contest on these social media platforms where individuals have to upload a picture with one of their teachers and share a valuable lesson taught by him/her.

Teacher’s Day commemorates a special occasion to express appreciation and gratitude towards the unsung gurus in our lives, the company said in a statement. “At every step, we look up to our teachers to know right from wrong and learn invaluable life lessons. Teachers put in much effort and hard work in building our lives and moulding unique success stories. As a fitting ode to teachers and mentors, mPokket’s campaign focusses on highlighting numerous stories about many gurus who have left an everlasting mark on our lives,” it added.

As per the company, the campaign is aimed at Gen Z and millennial audiences, who are most active on social media. On Teacher’s Day, mPokket seeks to enable them to share the special qualities instilled in them by their teachers and mentors. As a tribute to teachers, mPokket has also run an employee engagement campaign on Linkedin with snippets of employees sharing stories of the impact their mentors have had on their lives.

