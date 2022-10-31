scorecardresearch
mPokket launches its social media campaigns for the festive season 

The company claims that its social media campaign encapsulates this theme through the strong message of facilitating financial independence for users

Written by BrandWagon Online
As part of its campaign, the company ran a contest asking its audience to guess the hashtag they would be introducing

Lending platform mPokket has rolled out its #mPoweringYourPocket and #mPoweringYourDreams campaigns. As per the company, the campaigns highlight the company’s initiatives of empowering customers and employees for the festive season. The company claims that its social media campaign encapsulates this theme through the strong message of facilitating financial independence for users.

The company wanted to align its social media presence with its core business values and work ethics, Gaurav Jalan, founder and CEO, mPokket, said. “Our team has been working to ensure the disbursal of flexible and paperless loans to help individuals manage financial emergencies in time. The social media campaigns and hashtags reiterate this message, thanking employees for driving our growth since inception” he added. 

As part of its campaign, the company ran a contest asking its audience to guess the hashtag they would be introducing and a comic strip that addresses diverse concerns and stigmas associated with instant loans. Additionally, to highlight the different initiatives taken by the company to boost employee morale and satisfaction, it launched a LinkedIn campaign that shows how the team amplifies the ethos of enthusiasm through several fun activities and competitions held regularly. 

