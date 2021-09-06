mPokket appoints Vikram Singh as product head

He will be responsible for developing the fintech firm’s product strategy

Instant loan app mPokket has appointed Vikram Singh as product head. In his new role, Singh will be heading the fintech firm’s product team and responsible for developing the product strategy and roadmap that aligns with the company’s strategic goals. Singh is a talented product manager with a wealth of industry experience, Gaurav Jalan, CEO and founder, mPokket, said. “He will play a vital role in the evolution of existing products while also driving the development of innovative new ones to fuel further growth,” Jalan added.

Singh’s career spans over a decade and he has worked with Myntra, Axtria, and Samsung. Prior to joining mPokket, he was associated with Myntra as an associate director. During his stint at the fashion e-commerce platform, he launched popular products such as Myntra Credit and Personalised Checkout. Moreover, he is also credited for driving the adoption of online payment transactions through integrations with payment gateways, as well as the launch of Cardless EMIs and Flipkart PayLater on Myntra.

With his experience of building mobile, online web and app products for both Indian and global customers, he will be managing a team of product managers and UX designers at mPokket. He will help them to build new products along with scaling existing ones.

mPokket, founded by Gaurav Jalan in 2015, provides loans to college students and young working professionals, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 30,000. Although somewhat similar to credit cards, mPokket’s business model is focused on a segment that is ineligible for traditional loans yet requires instant funds. The loan is disbursed to clients instantly and credited to their bank account via smartphones within seconds.

