MPL teams up with Missing Link Trust to launch #SaveOurMissingGirls campaign

Mobile Premier League (MPL) together with Missing Link Trust, has launched a campaign called #SaveOurMissingGirls to spread awareness on human trafficking. Announced on the eve of United Nations’ World Day against Trafficking in persons, the campaign aims to spread awareness on the dark world of human trafficking through a role play game. As a part of this week-long campaign starting on July 30, MPL has invited people to take a pledge and show their support towards ending this menace that impacts millions of lives every year.

Technology has a big role to play in prevention of human trafficking and we believe online gaming can be an interesting way to sensitise people and raise awareness about eradicating human trafficking, Namratha Swamy, country head for India, MPL, said. “One of the key objectives of the #SaveOurMissingGirls campaign is using games to make more people alert. We have received an overwhelming response from MPL’s users on Missing ever since its launch on our platform,” Swamy added.

In an official statement, the company stated that human trafficking is the second largest organised crime in the world and the numbers are alarmingly increasing across the world and in India. Nearly 1,827 women are trafficked every hour on an average in India resulting in almost 16 million women victims of sex trafficking every year, according to a Dasra report. 40% of these victims are adolescents and children, the company added.

Missing, developed by Missing Link Trust, an NGO which combines art and technology to create mass awareness around sex trafficking, was onboarded on MPL recently. The interactive game, wherein the gamer assumes the role of trafficked girl in India, is designed to allow players to experience what a missing person goes through when she is trafficked into the inhumane and cruel world of prostitution, a world into which millions of girls are lost every year. Gamers have to make smart choices at each step of the game to be able to get out of the trap set by traffickers.

“The Missing game comes under the genre of ‘Games for Change’ by tackling the first ‘P for Prevention’ of the United Nation’s four Ps against trafficking. We think this campaign along with our collaboration with the MPL platform, with a strong 90 million, will be a game-changer in ensuring a wide reach for the game and making millions of people aware of the menace,” Leena Kejriwal, founder, Missing Link Trust, stated.

Read Also: Urbn rolls out a new campaign featuring Umran Malik

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook