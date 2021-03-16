MPL launches new campaign to promote esports with Leander Paes and Geeta Phogat as brand ambassadors

The campaign will have a total of six films, three each featuring Leander Paes and Geeta Phogat.

Mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has launched a national print and TV campaign called ‘Maidan Naya, Khel Wohi’ to encourage participation and promote a culture of esports in the country. The brand has roped in Leander Paes and Geeta Phogat as brand ambassadors to raise awareness about esports and the discipline and the ethos of an ace esports athlete. “Esports witnessed exponential growth in 2020. With esports being included as a medal sport by the Olympic Council of Asia, I believe that India will see a rise in many successful esports athletes. Esports today is accessible to all due to the availability of data and affordable devices thus making it easy for more people to participate. This growth needs to be supplemented with solid regulations and government support,” Sai Srinivas, Co-Founder and CEO, Mobile Premier League, said.

Through this campaign, MPL aims to showcase the importance of esports and highlight the need for specific skills, talent and practice for succeeding in esports, which are needed to succeed in physical sports too. The esports sector has witnessed exponential growth in the past few years, and needs regulation and greater recognition. On its way to becoming the next big sports frontier for India, esports is now a medal event at global sporting events: namely the 2022 Asian Games. With this campaign, MPL aims to create a place for esports amongst the various other sports in the country. Additionally, the campaign also highlights the importance of responsible gaming, which focuses on a safe and fair environment for all stakeholders in the gaming industry, including gamers, developers, and gaming platforms.

According to Geeta Phogat, the agenda behind collaborating with MPL for this initiative to increase participation across categories since esports as a game is democratic at its core and is accessible to all. For Leander Paes, to become a champion in any sport, one has to undergo hours of rigorous practice and training. “In India, we have many champions that have achieved remarkable successes at various skilled games. Now with the emergence of esports, it gives us another platform to showcase the tremendous talent and skill that our country has,” he added.

The campaign will have a total of six films, three each featuring Paes and Phogat, and will capture their moments in training, as well as mentoring budding talent. Produced by Citrus Productions, all films were conceptualised and scripted by MPL’s in-house creative team led by Anita Rane, creative director, and Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan, brand communications lead.

