MPL launches its new campaign ahead of the Great Indian Gaming League

As part of the campaign, MPL will release a series of films on TV and digital along with print ads, across different cities in the country

Mobile Esports and skill gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) launched its new campaign ahead of the Great Indian Gaming League (GIGL), which will commence from March 24, 2022. As part of the campaign, MPL will release a series of films on TV and digital along with print ads, across different cities in the country. The brand has rolled out the first film in the series featuring a human brain as the protagonist. The ad campaign aims to send across the brand message that anyone with a brain or ‘Akal’ (intellect) can create a fantasy team on MPL and win with their knowledge of cricket.

As a multi-game mobile gaming tournament, GIGL provides access to mobile Esports to a vast group of gamers across the country in line with the platform’s vision to democratise esports, Namratha Swamy, country head, India, MPL, stated. “The tournament will see millions of players participating from across the country. Our league will create the largest number of winners in a mobile gaming tournament in India. This tournament will encourage many first-time gamers to take part in Esports competitions,” she added.

As per the platform, GIGL has estimated over seven million players across different categories of digital skill games such as fantasy cricket, casual games, and Esports. GIGL will also feature new formats that will allow team play. Fraud checks and encryption of gameplay data is applied to the games played. Founded by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra in 2018, MPL users span across India, Indonesia, Europe and the U.S. MPL has multiple gaming studios and developer partners that publish games on its platform.

