MPL launches ‘Hai Akal Khelo MPL’ campaign for IPL 2021

Cashing in on IPL fever, Mobile Premier League (MPL) has launched its ‘Hai Akal Khelo MPL’ campaign on TV and digital media platforms across the country. This is MPL’s dedicated IPL campaign, as the marquee T20 tournament began last week. All the films in the campaign feature a human brain as protagonist, with the central idea that anyone with a brain or ‘Akal’ (intellect) can create a fantasy team on MPL with their knowledge of cricket during the ongoing T20 tournament. The campaign has been conceptualised by The Womb. They were brought to life by Early Man Films and were directed by Abhinav Pratiman.

“This IPL, we decided to go back to the basics of fantasy cricket- which is to make the best possible team by using your knowledge of the game and your thinking skills. By giving the human brain its own manifestation as a protagonist and by using some very well-known Hindi sayings that we can all relate to,” Abhishek Madhavan, senior vice president, growth and marketing, MPL, said.

There are a total of seven films in the campaign, of which three are already live and the rest will be released as the IPL progresses. The first three films are based on the age-old Hindi language sayings “Akal badi ya bhains”, “Akal ke dushman”, and “Dimaag ghaas charne gaya hai”. MPL has roped in veteran actor Vijay Raaz for the films’ voice-overs.

“Passion and love for the game of cricket can at best make someone a great fan of the game. But to play the game either in real life or in the form of fantasy one needs skill. Skill in the form of strong analytical skills and strategic abilities to create the best teams game after game. Our attempt was to bring this alive by creating the brain itself as a device. The campaign uses popular idioms associated with the brain to generate popular appeal,” Navin Talreja, founding partner, The Womb.

