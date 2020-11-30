MPL appoints YAAP as social media and content strategy agency

YAAP is a specialised content company which aims to bring together technology, data and content to deliver high quality creative solutions.

Online fantasy sports company Mobile Premier League (MPL) has appointed content company YAAP as their social media and content strategy agency to help them take their digital presence to the next level. Yaap will be in charge of conceptualising and developing of communication across social media to strengthen their presence online. “With millions of followers across our social media platforms, we have partnered with YAAP to offer our followers a variety of engaging and informative content as we look to scale our social media presence even further,” Abhishek Madhavan, SVP, growth and marketing, MPL said.

Founded in 2018, MPL is one of the largest esports and mobile gaming platforms in India. It has grown to over 50 games and 6 crore users, including titles like World Cricket Championship. MPL also has multiple gaming studios and developers as partners to publish their games on its platform. MPL’s app is available on both Android and iOS. The company was founded by Sai Srinivas and Shubham Malhotra, who earlier co-founded Creo, a Mobile Phone startup that was acquired. MPL is currently present in India and Indonesia, with offices in Bengaluru, Jakarta, and Pune, and with a personnel strength of over 400.

“Having observed the growth of the gaming industry over the years and the pioneering work that MPL has done, we’re really looking forward to working with a team that shares the same passion for great work as us,” Manan Kapur, partner, YAAP, stated.

YAAP is a specialised content company which aims to bring together technology, data and content to deliver high quality creative solutions. With presence in over six cities and across three different nations, YAAP has worked with likes of the NPCI, Visit Dubai, SHRM, SBI Cards, Coca Cola, Digital India, NITI Aayog, ITC Hotels and Tata AIA, among others.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: SoCheers’ Siddharth Devnani on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook