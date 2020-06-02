Moving Walls acquires ad-tech platform Ahoy

Ahoy has built a complete programmatic advertising tech stack with a focus on leveraging location signals and purchase data to improve digital campaigns.

Singapore-headquartered advertising technology provider Moving Walls Group has reached an agreement to acquire Ahoy, an ad-tech company, which has built a proprietary location-based advertising platform. The timing of integrating Ahoy’s mobile and location-first programmatic technology into Moving Walls’ and LMX’s platforms is ideal, Srikanth Ramachandran, founder and group CEO, Moving Walls, said.

Coming during a period when global lockdowns have had a major impact on Out-of-Home (OOH) media spends, Ahoy’s mobile advertising capabilities will become part of both Moving Walls’ OOH planning platform and Location Media Xchange (LMX), a newly formed company that provides supply-side technology to OOH media owners. “Every OOH media owner can now become a hyperlocal advertising provider by seamlessly providing a layer of mobile advertising to billboard campaigns. This reduces their dependence on the perception of traffic around their sites. Besides technology, we are excited to have the hugely experienced Ahoy team aboard,” Ramachandran added.

Ahoy has built a complete programmatic advertising tech stack with a focus on leveraging location signals and purchase data to improve digital campaigns. With this acquisition, their Demand Side Platform (DSP), Data Management Platform (DMP) for hyperlocal targeting, and Control Panel for optimising campaigns in real-time will be integrated into LMX’s, connecting OOH media owners to the US$100 Billion mobile advertising spend in APAC. The company has worked with a host of global brands including Coca Cola, Unilever, Pepsico, and GlaxoSmithKline among others.

“Essentially, the location signals that power outdoor advertising measurement can be used to reach similar audience segments online and influence audiences who have already been primed. This is a powerful combination as brands will not be looking to drive footfall to physical stores when people movement starts to pick up. We now have the ability to take our home-grown solution to more than seven markets where Moving Walls already has a presence,” Puneet Giri, CEO, Ahoy, said.