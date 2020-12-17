Movies genre registered 24% rise in average ad volumes per day during August-December 2020: TAM AdEx

HUL emerges as the top spender in both GEC and movies genre.

This festive season, general entertainment channels (GECs) and movies genre recorded 58% share of average ad volumes per day, each during August- December 2020 as opposed to the same period last year, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Meanwhile, news genre continues to account for the highest share of television ad volumes at 30%, followed by GECs and movies genre as the genre accounts at 26% and 23% share, respectively. Together, the three genres account for 75% of the total ad volumes on TV.

Average ad volumes per day on GEC channels grew 16% to 58% share in August-December 2020 when compared to February-July where it stood at 42%. Meanwhile, average ad volumes/day on GEC genre grew by 7% in Aug-Dec’20 compared to Aug-Dec’19, while

ad volumes/day recorder maximum rise of 18% during Nov’20 compared to Aug’20. Out of this, Hindi channels dominated the GEC ad volumes by accounting for 20% share of the pie with Tamil channels following behind with 15% share. Interestingly, while ad volumes during Aug-Dec’20 were higher than Aug-Dec’19, the number of new categories, brands and advertisers saw a downward swing this year. In the GEC genre, the number of new categories declined by 8% during the festive year 2020. Similarly, the number of new advertisers and brands dipped by 10.7% and 9.6%, respectively.

Toilet soap category continued to dominate the advertising space as the most advertised category with 8% share of ad volume, followed by shampoo with 6% share. Milk beverage and Washing Powders/Liquids emerged as the third and fourth most advertised category with 5% share of ad volumes, each. Tooth pastes trailed behind at the fifth place with 4% share. The top five categories accounted for 28% of the total ad volumes.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 32% ad volume share between August- December, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 9% share of ad volumes. Proctor and Gamble, ITC and Godrej Consumer Products trailed behind with 3% ad volume share. During August- December 2020, Godrej Consumer Products was new entrant among the top 5 advertisers of the GEC genre during Aug-Dec’20. The top five advertisers accounted for 50% of the total ad volumes.

As for movies genre, average ad volumes per day grew 16% to 58% share in August-December 2020 when compared to February-July where it stood at 42%. Meanwhile, average ad volumes/day on movies genre grew by 24% in Aug-Dec’20 compared to Aug-Dec’19, while

ad volumes/day recorder maximum rise of 11% during Oct’20 compared to Aug’20. Out of this, Hindi movie channels dominated the movies ad volumes by accounting for 45% share of the pie with Bhojpuri movie channels following behind with 9% share. The top five sub-genre contributed 78% share to the movies ad volume pie.

Toilet soap emerged as the most advertised category on movie channels position with 9% share of ad volume, followed by shampoos at 6% share. Washing powder/liquids claimed the third position with 5% share, while milk beverages and Tooth Paste trailed behind at the fourth and fifth position with 4% share, each. The top five categories accounted for 28% share of ad volumes during Aug-Dec’20* among which Shampoos and Milk Beverages observed positive rank shift

As for advertisers on movie genre, Hindustan Unilever led the charts with 30% ad volume share, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 12% share of ad volume between August- December, 2020. Procter & Gamble claimed the third highest spender position with 4% share of ad volumes while ITC and Cadburys India trailed behind at fourth and the fifth spot with 3% ad volumes share, each.

Read Also: ABP Network unveils a new logo for its news channels

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook