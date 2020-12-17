Movies genre registered 24% rise in average ad volumes per day during August-December 2020: TAM AdEx

With 30% share of ad volume pie, news genre continues to account for the highest share of television ad volumes
HUL emerges as the top spender in both GEC and movies genre.
This festive season, general entertainment channels (GECs) and movies genre recorded 58% share of average ad volumes per day, each during August- December 2020 as opposed to the same period last year, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Meanwhile, news genre continues to account for the highest share of television ad volumes at 30%, followed by GECs and movies genre as the genre accounts at 26% and 23% share, respectively. Together, the three genres account for 75% of the total ad volumes on TV.
Average ad volumes per day on GEC channels grew 16% to 58% share in August-December 2020 when compared to February-July where it stood at 42%. Meanwhile, average ad volumes/day on GEC genre grew by 7% in Aug-Dec’20 compared to Aug-Dec’19, while ad volumes/day recorder maximum rise of 18% during Nov’20 compared to Aug’20. Out of this, Hindi channels dominated the GEC ad volumes by accounting for 20% share of the pie with Tamil channels following behind with 15% share. Interestingly, while ad volumes during Aug-Dec’20 were higher than Aug-Dec’19, the number of new categories, brands and advertisers saw a downward swing this year. In the GEC genre, the number of new categories declined by 8% during the festive year 2020. Similarly, the number of new advertisers and brands dipped by 10.7% and 9.6%, respectively.
Toilet soap category continued to dominate the advertising space as the most advertised category with 8% share of ad volume, followed by shampoo with 6% share. Milk beverage and Washing Powders/Liquids emerged as the third and fourth most advertised category with 5% share of ad volumes, each. Tooth pastes trailed behind at the fifth place with 4% share. The top five categories accounted for 28% of the total ad volumes.
Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 32% ad volume share between August- December, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 9% share of ad volumes. Proctor and Gamble, ITC and Godrej Consumer Products trailed behind with 3% ad volume share. During August- December 2020, Godrej Consumer Products was new entrant among the top 5 advertisers of the GEC genre during Aug-Dec’20. The top five advertisers accounted for 50% of the total ad volumes.
As for movies genre, average ad volumes per day grew 16% to 58% share in August-December 2020 when compared to February-July where it stood at 42%. Meanwhile, average ad volumes/day on movies genre grew by 24% in Aug-Dec’20 compared to Aug-Dec’19, while ad volumes/day recorder maximum rise of 11% during Oct’20 compared to Aug’20. Out of this, Hindi movie channels dominated the movies ad volumes by accounting for 45% share of the pie with Bhojpuri movie channels following behind with 9% share. The top five sub-genre contributed 78% share to the movies ad volume pie.
Toilet soap emerged as the most advertised category on movie channels position with 9% share of ad volume, followed by shampoos at 6% share. Washing powder/liquids claimed the third position with 5% share, while milk beverages and Tooth Paste trailed behind at the fourth and fifth position with 4% share, each. The top five categories accounted for 28% share of ad volumes during Aug-Dec’20* among which Shampoos and Milk Beverages observed positive rank shift
As for advertisers on movie genre, Hindustan Unilever led the charts with 30% ad volume share, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 12% share of ad volume between August- December, 2020. Procter & Gamble claimed the third highest spender position with 4% share of ad volumes while ITC and Cadburys India trailed behind at fourth and the fifth spot with 3% ad volumes share, each.