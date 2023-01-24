Movie genre reported 23% growth in ad volumes in 2022 vis-à-vis 2018: Report

In 2022, the ad volume share of the movie genre rose by 20% when compared to 2018, according to the ‘Rewinding Y 2022 for advertising in movie genre’ report released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. The report further added that in 2021, the indexed growth in the movie genre was observed to be 23% higher than in 2018 and 13% higher than in 2020. Moreover, it stated that the highest ad volumes were found in the Jul-Sep quarter of 2022, which registered a five percent rise in ad volumes compared to Apr-Jun’22.

For the share of the movie genre in overall TV advertising, the report found that 2020 had the highest share of ad volumes at 23%. It attributed this to the lack of new content being created during the pandemic.

The major sub-genres under the movie genre were dominated by Hindi movies which made up 42% of the pie in both 2022 and 2021. This was followed by Bhojpuri movies at 11% and Kannada movies at eight percent respectively in 2022. According to the report, the top five sub-genres retained the respective ranks in 2022, compared to 2021.

Under the banner of leading sectors in the movie genre’s ad volumes, the food and beverage (F&B) sector topped with a 24% share of the total ad volumes. The report observed that the top seven sectors had retained their positions in 2022, in contrast to 2021. For the leading categories, the report found that under the aforementioned genre, toilet soaps had led the top 10 list with a six percent share of the ad volumes. According to the report, the top 10 categories cumulated a 36% share of the genre’s ad volumes.

As per the report, the top growing categories under the movie genre saw over 130 categories registering positive growth. For 2022, the mosquito repellents category saw the highest increase of ad secondages compared to 2021, at 126%. In terms of growth percentage among the top 10 categories, air fresheners topped with the highest growth of 2.8 times. With regards to leading advertisers, the company found that in 2021 and 2022, HUL, Reckitt Benckiser, Cadbury India, and Pond India held the top spots in the movie genre. Moreover, the top 10 list made up 47% share of the movie genre’s total ad volumes. Whereas, the top 100 advertisers accounted for 85% share of the genre’s advertising.

The division between national and regional movie channels was nearly equally split, the report stated. In 2022, the regional channels accounted for 55% and national channels accounted for 45% share of the ad volumes. In terms of time bands, the report observed that Prime Time was the most preferred band at 25%, and the top three time bands accounted for over 60% share of the ad volumes.

According to the report, 20-40 second ads in the movie genre accounted for over half of the pie of the ad volumes share in both 2021 and 2022. And a split between promo and commercial advertising showed that the latter made up for 78% share of ad volumes, compared to 22% of promo advertising, the report concluded.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook