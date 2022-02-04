Mountain Dew’s latest campaign features brand ambassador Mahesh Babu

As per the company, the Mountain Dew TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign

Mountain Dew has unveiled its new Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai campaign featuring its new brand ambassador Mahesh Babu. As per the company, the Mountain Dew TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

The TVC opens to a birds-eye view shot from the top of the Burj Khalifa where Babu gears up to represent India by performing a daredevil stunt and making a new world record. The film showcases the dilemma and the determination of Mahesh Babu as he evaluates the choice in front of him. Speeding down from his bike from Burj Khalifa on a slim runway, he leaves the audience on-ground gasping with disbelief and fear as he falters and skids mid-way. However, with an unwavering spirit, Babu successfully makes his way to the end of the runway and emerges as a winner.

With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew continues to celebrate the spirit of those who push themselves in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results, Vineet Sharma, category director- Mountain Dew and Sting, PepsiCo India said. “With this new campaign, the brand reiterates that real heroes are those who face challenges head-on and emerge as winners. Mahesh embodies the courage and determination that a true hero is made of, and I am confident that this action-packed film on the top of Burj Khalifa will strike a chord with our consumers. We hope that this campaign encourages our audiences to overcome their fear and move ahead on the path to victory,” he added.

“I have learned that while everyone faces fear in some form or the other, facing it head-on is the best way to tackle it and salute everyone who is growing through this challenge and trying to overcome it. I strongly believe in Mountain Dew’s philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ and I am thrilled to be bringing this philosophy alive on screen. I am confident that this adventurous film will resonate strongly with my viewers and inspire them to tackle their fears with courage,” Babu stated.

