Mountain Dew ropes in Mahesh Babu as brand ambassador

Mountain Dew has roped in Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, Mountain Dew wants to further increase brand reach and bring alive the popular ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy of the brand. The actor will feature in the brand’s new TVC campaign, it said in a statement. According to Vineet Sharma, category director, Mountain Dew and Sting, PepsiCo India, Mahesh Babu defines the courageous, daring, and bold persona of the brand and its consumers across India.

“He is a true embodiment of the brand’s philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ and enjoys a mass following across audiences nationally. Mahesh will be instrumental in deepening consumer connect in the region as we look to expand the brand’s footprint. We are excited for Mountain Dew’s journey in 2022 as we gear up to showcase the actor in fear-defying avatars which are bound to leave fans inspired and pumped,” Sharma added.

The brand philosophy of Mountain Dew revolves around the notion that the real heroes are those who have the courage who face the challenge head on and emerge as winners, while every individual is faced with fear. As the new brand ambassador has a pan-India fanbase, the brand expects the collaboration with Babu to engage consumers in 2022 summer with more adventure, more excitement, and more courage.

“I believe that everyone faces fear in some form or the other – even as movie stars, we are expected to be courageous and invincible. However, a true hero is one that pushes boundaries to overcome fear and self-doubt. Mountain Dew’s philosophy ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ has always resonated with me strongly because it is in line with my belief,” Babu said.

