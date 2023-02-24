Mountain Dew launches new ‘Darr ke aage jeet hai’ campaign; releases two new films

Mountain Dew has released two new cinematic TV commercials featuring its brand ambassadors, Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu. With these films, which feature stunts and an inspiring storyline, the brand aims to further its positioning of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ for Indian consumers.

The new campaign and TV commercials will be promoted across multiple platforms, including TV, digital, outdoor, and social media.

“In 2023, the brand acknowledges that every individual has moments of fear, but real heroes are those that face the challenge head-on and emerge as winners. We are confident that this new film will connect with our consumers across the country and relate with Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu as they personify a true hero in this campaign.” Vineet Sharma, category director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said.



In the films, Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu prepare for a freefall stunt from a cargo plane at an extremely high altitude, broadcasted live on television. As their crew points out the risks involved, we see Hrithik and Mahesh appear concerned as they weigh their options. However, after taking a sip of Mountain Dew, they become determined to face the challenge head-on and emerge victorious.

“This message of ‘Darr ke aagey jeet hai’ is a deeply personal belief and I’m happy to have collaborated with Mountain Dew over the years via innovative campaigns that reiterate this core belief.” said Hrithik Roshan.

“The common goal was to create a campaign that is jaw-dropping without losing the essence of vulnerability that one experiences right before emerging victorious. You will experience high octane drama in it while it remains human and relatable at the core.” Sainath Saraban, creative head and co-founder, Studio Simple said.

