Mountain Dew encourages consumers to move beyond their fears in its new campaign

Mountain Dew has launched a new campaign with an aim to push consumers to move beyond their fears. The new television campaign overlooks the recurring struggles that people face in different facets of their lives and reiterates its belief that everyone facing difficult situations has the choice to either quash them and move on with courage, or succumb to their fears. The new campaign has been created by Flibbr Consulting.

With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves forward in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results, Vineet Sharma, category director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said. “Fear can arise from a myriad of situations that are unique to each one of us and in this film, we have tried to focus on everyday fears which many of us can relate to. It is our belief that real heroes are those that face the challenge head-on and eventually emerge as winners. We are confident consumers across the country will relate with this touching new film and as always, the philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ will resonate strongly with them,” he added.

The campaign follows Mountain Dew’s ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy in the film which begins with various scenarios where people from all walks of life are faced with a moment that can either make or break that moment. This fear, which cannot be categorised as big or small, is maintained by a boy facing the mic, a girl standing at her turn to jump off the diving board, or a woman contemplating a breakup text in her relationship. The campaign has been launched across TV, digital, outdoor and social media.

“Speaking of everyday fears yet keeping the ethos, energy and adrenaline rush of the brand was a fine line one had to tread and glad we could deliver on the brief. We are confident that this TVC will help in connecting to a wider audience at a deeper level,” Rahul Jauhari, managing partner, Flibbr Consulting, stated.

Also Read: Casio rolls out new campaign #FarakPadtaHai

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook