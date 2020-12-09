Motivator launches its full funnel ecommerce solution

Motivator will also facilitate technology and fulfilment support with the help of GroupM and partnering with WPP

Motivator, GroupM’s specialised agency focused on driving growth for emerging brands, has reinvented itself. The agency has grown out of the typical media agency mould. Its vision is to become a go-to-market agency, offering all the digital services that new-age businesses/ emerging brands require.

The latest addition to its bouquet of services is the end-to-end eCommerce solution that includes – eCommerce intelligence and strategy, marketplace onboarding, eCom presence and operations management along with media commerce. Additionally, Motivator will also facilitate technology and fulfilment support with the help of GroupM and partnering with WPP.

Today the eCommerce agency environment is fragmented into two parts — First, the media commerce space which is dominated by large media agencies. Second, the non-media eCommerce services space, which is very fragmented with a plethora of small boutique agencies and in-house teams running the show, Mausumi Kar, managing director, Motivator India, said. “For most brands, multiple stakeholders are managing the eCommerce business. On top of it, many more partners managing the overall digital marketing. Much gets lost in translation. There is a need for a single stop solution across the board. This is the gap that Motivator wants to plug,” she elaborated further.

Motivator, which has been handling the online and offline media business for Soothe healthcare since 2019, will now also be managing their presence across eCommerce platforms. This new partnership will enable Motivator to further scale its integrated marketing approach with a full-funnel view and create a long term value for the brand. “With the change in the path to purchase journey and high migrations to ecommerce during COVID it has become very critical for brands to be able to leverage these new sales channels in their favour,” Kar stated.

