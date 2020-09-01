Motivator India wins media mandate for MilkLane

Motivator India will manage offline and online media for MilkLane

Media agency Motivator India on Tuesday announced that it has won the media mandate for industrial-scale high quality milk collection and supply platform, MilkLane. As per the mandate, Motivator India will manage offline and online media for MilkLane. The relationship will start from handling the launch of the brand Nutrinos.

According to Vivek Sharma, marketing lead, MilkLane Dairy Services Private Limited, Nutrinos is creating a new RTE product category with fortified dairy products with a focus on growth and development of kids. “The mandate is interesting and niche – with Motivator’s expertise in developing new brands and their varied portfolio of clients, they align well with our strategic marketing tasks. We have our work cut out for us in establishing the Nutrinos brand in the market as the most loved trusted and loved dairy brand in India,” he added.

For Mausumi Kar, managing director, Motivator India, the media company’s expertise as well as a proven track record of working with businesses, especially emerging brands and pivoting their trajectory from start up through scale up — this promises to be a mutually fulfilling association. “We look forward to playing our part in MilkLane’s brand journey,” Kar stated.

In this mutually beneficial partnership, we ensure that with our expertise in scaling up businesses, we will create awareness on Nutrinos as a market leader in providing nutrition and good health, Rajiv Khurana, chief growth officer, Motivator India said.

Part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company, Motivator India is a media agency that partners to deliver aligned goals through measurement supported by global planning and trading practices. Motivator’s client base includes Kalyan Jewellers, Himalaya Consumer Division, Bajaj Corp Ltd., Yamaha, Essilor, Cars24, Pepperfry, Cello among others.

