Motivator bags media mandate for Spexmojo

Motivator India has won media mandate for online eyewear marketplace Spexmojo. As a part of the mandate, Motivator will be responsible for the brand’s traditional and digital media duties including media strategy and planning, media investment, media activation, and content. The account will be handled out of its Bangalore office.

“At Motivator, we are continuously honing our expertise to cater to the needs of emerging brands. There is a mutual alignment of ambitions as SpexMojo drives towards becoming India’s largest eyewear discovery platform. We look forward to help fuel their growth journey,” Mausumi Kar, managing director, Motivator, said.

Spexmojo, is a joint venture of GKB Hitech and Shivkumar Janardhanan, former CEO, Essilor India. According to Shobit Gupta, promoter director, Spexmojo Technologies, the idea that Spexmojo is implementing will revolutionise the optical industry in many ways, from sourcing quality products to dispensing the choice of the consumers in a no-compromise purchase journey. Working with Motivator will bring in effectiveness in communication of this new idea, Gupta noted.

“We are talking about a disruptive model and offering that is going to revolutionise the eye care category. We share the Spexmojo team’s passion and are absolutely thrilled to work closely with the brand right from the onset”, Eeshita Ghosh, general manager, Motivator, stated.

Motivator, the media agency Group M India, is focused on driving growth for emerging brands. It provides array of services such as media planning and buying, digital, content, activation, research, analytics, e-commerce and many more, as per the client’s requirements. The Delhi-headquartered media agency works with global and Indian corporates, as well as with new tech-enabled startups.

