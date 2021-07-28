Motivator bags media mandate for RummyCulture

The mandate includes managing the brand’s traditional and digital media duties

Motivator, the full-service media agency of GroupM, has bagged the media mandate for RummyCulture. The mandate includes managing the brand’s traditional and digital media duties including media strategy and planning, media investment, media activation, and content, the agency said.

Motivator won the mandate post a comprehensive multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled from their Gurugram office. “It is a proud moment for us to partner with a new-age business committed towards providing fair and secure gaming to its players. The online gaming industry is an emerging sector in our economy and has grown leaps and bounds in the last few years. We are looking forward to adding value to RummyCulture and supporting their growth momentum in the months to come,” Mausumi Kar, managing director, Motivator said on the association.

According to Amit Kushwaha, head, brand strategy, GamesKraft Technologies, what swung the mandate was the data-driven approach and the category understanding that Motivator displayed during the pitch. He further added that “being a digital first and data-driven company, we always wanted a partner who had the ability to understand various forms of data and leverage it for marketing campaigns. Motivator has showcased great capability to leverage and attribute these to campaign performances and that led to this partnership. We look forward to integrating our marketing strategies with their data-driven campaign approach.”

“With the growth momentum in the gaming industry spiking in the last few years, we see a clear and speedy growth path of brands like RummyCulture. At Motivator, with our data, digital and content framework for emerging brands, we see a great fit with RummyCulture. Look forward to partnering with them in this phase of blistering growth,” Aman Kochhar, managing partner- North and East, Motivator India stated.

