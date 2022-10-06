Mother’s Recipe partners with the movie ‘Goodbye’ for its latest campaign featuring Rashmika Mandanna

Indian food brand Mother’s Recipe has announced a co-branded association with the movie, ‘Goodbye’, for its new pickle campaign. The campaign was produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. and features Rashmika Mandanna. As per the company, the campaign is currently running on social media and various digital marketing platforms.

According to Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother’s Recipe, there is always an attempt to strike a chord with the consumers in different ways. “Our association with the movie ‘Goodbye’ aims to create a feeling of love and nostalgia associated with achaar made by our mothers,” she added.

Through the campaign, the brand aims to show Rashmika Mandanna’s journey as she reminisces her childhood memories of her mother making achaar on the terrace following age-old recipes. In the video, she portrays the character of Tara in the film and reflects on her memories. “We could not think of a better partner since both the brand and the film cover the essence of love and nostalgia seamlessly,” Bhavini Sheth, chief operating officer (COO), Balaji Motion Pictures, highlighted.

Mother’s Recipe claims to have over 60 different variants of pickles, where it has a pickle for every region following traditional recipes and local ingredients to resemble the grandmother’s recipe.

