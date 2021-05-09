Mother’s Day 2021: How brands are honouring the contribution of mothers

Brand campaigns released this Mother’s Day 2021

To honour and celebrate mothers across the country for the different roles they play, brands have rolled out varied campaigns on International Mother’s Day. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns released to celebrate mothers.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

This year, Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched a new investor education film which revolves around the idea that ‘Life ho ya money, Mom ki Advice Zaroori hain’. The film has been conceptualised by The Fickle Formula, a content studio group based in Mumbai. Through this film, Edelweiss Mutual Fund salutes the role of a mother as a friend, advisor and confidante in shaping our value system and attitude towards money.

Modi Naturals – Oleev

Oleev has rolled out a digital video campaign #OleevMomWarrior for Mother’s Day, honouring moms for always being a warrior and being the best version of themselves in every situation. The campaign showcases the various roles that Moms happily play in their lives, be it managing home or work, being a pillar of support or even lending a hand for school homework and never showing any sign of defeat.

Madame

Women’s fashion brand Madame with their new campaign is honouring the contribution mothers play in every individual’s life. The campaign showcases the bond between a mother and a child, and their everlasting impact. The emotional, supportive and always understanding nature of a mother is depicted through the video.

Prega News

To celebrate and honour the symbol of love this Mother’s Day, Mankind Pharma’s campaign reiterates that a mother’s confidence in a child helps the child progress and succeed in life. The #CoolHaiMeriMaa campaign aims to appreciate their will of standing tall and smiling for their children and guiding them in the toughest situations.

Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop, has unveiled a digital campaign for Mother’s Day titled, #MyFirstLove. The campaign exudes gratitude and appreciation to all the mothers, who have gone out of their way to make all our first milestones special and memorable.

Bombay Shaving Company

As pandemic continues to impact the lives of millions across the country, Bombay Shaving Company encourages people who are away from their mothers to share a #WaveofLove digitally. “In our battle to defeat the wave of despair in the world, here’s a stronger and happier wave,” the company said on its social handles.

Teas from India

Teas From India has launched a digital campaign that has been conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and seeks to encourage children to make their mothers a cup of tea in the morning. The campaign has been directed towards the younger audience.

UTI Mutual Fund

Developed by Hotstuff, UTI Mutual Fund’s new film has communicated the message of how all small daily habits that our mothers inculcate in us since our childhood, which while we are young feel like an enforcement, can actually help one become a responsible and smart investor with the chorus of the song going as “Sahi Baat Mummy Ne Kahi Thi”. The film pays tribute to small pieces of advice, instilled by Mothers in their children which help them become better investors and eventually better human beings in life.

