Mother’s Day 2020: Here’s how brands are celebrating the different roles of a mother

Brands and marketers pay tribute to ‘moms’ of this world on Mother’s Day

On Mother’s Day, brands and marketers have paid tribute to ‘moms’ of this world -from raising awareness on issues to celebrating mothers stepping out to perform their duties amid lockdown. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns released to celebrate mothers.

Shoppers Stop- #LockdownQueens

Retail brand Shoppers Stop launched #LockdownQueens campaign to celebrate Mother’s Day wherein it expresses gratitude to all the mothers for teaching children the virtues of patience, resilience, and courage and highlights how these values are helping them during the lockdown.

Ferns n Petals- Maa Tujhe Shukriya

The brand took to its social media platforms to showcase a series of instances where mothers have stood by and supported their children. “Thank you for working equally hard for my exams,” one of the posts said. Moreover, it also opened up to digital gifts like Yoga/beautician on call, e-books etc for mothers.

Fujifilm- Pari Laayegi Parivartan

To illustrate the importance of regular breast cancer screening and breast self-examination in India, Fujifilm India launched an awareness campaign to foster conversations amongst mothers and children.

Tik Tok- #ThanksMaa

Short-video platform TikTok launched #ThanksMaa campaign to include live sessions, photo template and a curated playlist aimed at helping users to thank their mothers on the special day.

Saregama- Maa Ke Liye

Saregama’s ‘Maa Ke Liye’ campaign highlights how even the smallest gestures can make our mothers happy and brings out the importance of meaningful actions that people can undertake for their mothers.

Havmor Ice Cream- Celebrate the kid within

Exploring a rather different approach, Havmor Ice Cream takes a funny and entertaining route featuring a mother doing craziest things around her daughter and enjoying every moment of it.

Rio- #WhatMakesAMother

In order to celebrate the different experiences of motherhood, Rio launched a campaign featuring stories of women who celebrate the joy and pride of motherhood without having given birth themselves.

MTV

Taking the fun, and comical route, MTV’s film shows how people naturally tend to remember mothers in any situation. Through the film, it highlights the importance of Thanking mothers for their support.

Nivea- #ShareTheCare

With the nation under lockdown, Nivea’s campaign salutes those caregiver moms who are away from their families but close to those in need, caring for them absolutely selflessly putting their duties above all.

Titan Watches

Titan has launched ‘Tune for Ma’ film featuring musicians virtually to share a message on the healing power of mothers and music. “Mothers and Music can heal the world like no one else,” the film said.

Read Also: Asus celebrates Mother’s Day with #LikeMotherLikeAsus campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook