Mother Sparsh launches social media campaign #PlantAndPure

Mother Sparsh Baby Care Pvt Ltd, the maker of baby care products has rolled out a new campaign called, #PlantAndPure. Through the campaign, the company urges consumers to use natural products for infants and children. On the back of the online campaign, the company has launched a new range of plant-powered baby care products.

As part of its strategy to expand reach, the company aims to target more than five million parents. Mother Sparsh has partnered with ‘FirstCry Parenting’ initiative for young mothers. It has further partnered with e-tailer Flipkart to amplify the reach of its new range of products.

“We understand that it takes time to alter a traditional viewpoint and hence within a short duration, we have launched different campaigns. The core message has remained constant in urging consumers to use eco-friendly and natural baby care products,” Rishu Gandhi, founder, and head brand strategist, Mother Sparsh Baby Care Pvt Ltd, said.

According to the company, the campaign #PlantAndPure is an extension of an ideology, which is focused more on bringing about a habitual change in caring for the little ones. The brand plans to rope in more than 500 mothers on Instagram to create the much needed buzz. The company claims to have been bullish on its spend on advertising and marketing on digital. As per media reports, it aims to spend about Rs 20 crore over the next three years on online marketing.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only company to have first rolled out its products online. Other digital-first skincare and cosmetic brands include MamaEarth, The Moms Co, among others. These firms tend to use social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Amazon and Flipkart to build a presence as well as to drive sales.

