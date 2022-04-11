Mother Dairy unveils a new campaign for its Mishti Doi

Taking the brand proposition ‘rishton ka swaad badhaye’ to a new geography, Mother Dairy has unveiled its vernacular campaign focusing on its Mishti Doi segment. With the new campaign, the company aims to build prominence for the product during key consumption periods as well as strengthen its leadership position in the packaged Mishti Doi segment.

To be released on the eve of Pôila Boishakh 2022, the campaign has been developed exclusively for consumers across Kolkata and West Bengal. Directed by Reema Daschaudhary, the campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy India (North). The four week long campaign is spread across other mediums including print and out-of-home (OOH) promotions.

The ad film features actor Abir Chatterjee in the lead. The film highlights a playful banter between the father (Abir Chatterjee) and his daughter, Mishti (Aradhya Anjana), where the father teases his daughter and gives attention to her namesake, Mishti Doi. As the daughter is caught up in playing with her toys, she assumes that the father is complimenting her. However, after listening to a few compliments she looks from the corner of her eye only to find out that he is talking about a cup of Mishti Doi. She asks her father to clarify if he’s talking about her to which the father hesitates and responds with a yes. As the daughter is getting jealous, the father offers a bite of Mother Dairy Mishti Doi and says, ‘meri favourite Mishti ke liye meri favourite Mishti Doi.’

For Sanjay Sharma, business head, dairy products, Mother Dairy, Mishti Doi has been one of the leading product categories for Mother Dairy in the state of West Bengal and it continues to be a strong carrier product for all our dairy products. “Our dairy products offer the quintessential delightful refreshing taste that prolongs the time spent with friends and loved ones. Taking this cue deeper into our product portfolios, we are augmenting our overall value-added dairy products proposition of ‘rishton ka swaad badhaye’ in a new geography and that too for one of our much-loved product categories. Collectively, the category made a natural choice for us to begin within the eastern market, and it couldn’t have been better than kickstarting the flavour of rishton ka swaad badhaye in a city known as the city of joy coupling it with the most auspicious occasion around,” he added.

Our campaign celebrates the sweet relationship between a father and his daughter, Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North) said. “And how the daughter, aptly named Mishti, brings out her dad’s playful side. It’s a relationship that is so mishti that you can feel the sweetness even if you don’t understand the language,” she stated.

