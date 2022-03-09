Mother Dairy launches its new digital campaign #LayerItWithLove

The seven week-long digital campaign focuses on the brand’s butter and cheese categories

Mother Dairy has rolled out a new digital campaign #LayerItWithLove, highlighting its butter and cheese categories. The campaign aims to create awareness and enhance brand affinity. The ad film for the seven week long campaign aims to create a distinct value proposition for its customers. The digital film is live across all social media pages of the brand including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

“With this campaign, we expect to strike a chord with both existing and new consumers by driving heightened awareness for our butter and cheese portfolios. By releasing a digital film, we intend to reach out to the new-age consumers, encouraging them to use the layer of love and goodness which relates to the goodness offered by a layer of butter and/or cheese in one’s diet,” Sanjay Sharma, business head – dairy products, Mother Dairy, said.

Amongst the entire product range offered by the company, butter and cheese are the major categories where Mother Dairy is expanding its portfolio, the company said. “The distribution reach of these products is being built and the packaging of the products has also been revamped for a distinct appeal,” it added.

Mother Dairy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), commissioned in 1974. It was established under the initiative of ‘Operation Flood’, the dairy development program launched to make India a milk sufficient nation. It is a dairy brand that manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products including cultured products, ice creams, paneer, ghee, among others under the Mother Dairy brand. The company also has a portfolio under the ‘Dhara’ brand for edible oils and under the ‘Safal’ brand for fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables and snacks, unpolished pulses, pulps and concentrates. The company’s breakfast portfolio comprises varied products such as milk, breads, butter, cheese, curd, among others.

