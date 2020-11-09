Mother Dairy dials up nostalgia in its new campaign #KhushbooApnepanKi

The campaign is targeted to create awareness and enhance brand affinity for Mother Dairy Ghee amongst its consumers

Mother Dairy has rolled out a new campaign #KhushbooApnepanKi focusing on Mother Dairy Ghee. The newly introduced campaign is aimed at evoking nostalgia and stimulating togetherness this winter season. The three-month long campaign will be showcased across print, digital, radio and outdoor mediums, and is targeted to create awareness and enhance brand affinity for Mother Dairy Ghee amongst its consumers.

The campaign strives to take consumers down the memory lane, reminiscing of their favourite dishes cooked by their near and dear ones. The central idea of the new campaign revolves around the distinct aroma of food that is prepared with ghee. It is often said that the taste and aroma of food prepared with Ghee triggers fond associations and memories, for instance, things like the nostalgia of maa ke haath ke bane khane ki khushboo often overwhelms us emotionally, Sanjay Sharma, business head – Dairy Products, Mother Dairy, said. “In today’s scenario we yearn for these memories of the sweet and simpler times with our loved ones. Our campaign idea, ‘Mother Dairy Ghee, Khushboo Apnepan Ki’, was derived from the amalgamation of this consumer insight and our overall brand idea – Mother Dairy, Rishton ka Swad Badhaye,” he added.

As per Sharma, the Ghee category has always been the company’s strategic focus as it is traditionally linked to the food habits and is accepted across generations. “Also, with the festivities around and winters gradually setting-in, ghee consumption increases across markets. To take this cue of our overall positioning ahead, we wanted to further strengthen the intrinsic bond of relationships coupled with food, across our product categories, hence, we opted to execute the campaign for such a category at this point. Through our new campaign, we intend to build a distinct proposition for Mother Dairy Ghee, dial up the brand trust and core proposition at a deeper level to engage our consumers in Delhi NCR,” he explained further on the campaign.

