Mother Dairy collaborates with Neena Gupta for its new campaign

Milk and milk products based company Mother Dairy has launched a new campaign #PaneerPackedHaiTohSafeHai focused towards encouraging consumers to opt for packaged paneer over some loose paneer options given the latter’s uncertainty. The dairy brand has associated with bollywood actor Neena Gupta to take the campaign forward amongst the masses. The month-long campaign will be promoted over the digital and radio mediums, including the brand’s social media pages, the company said.

As per the company, the campaign titled #PaneerPackedHaiTohSafeHai is a sincere effort to give a fillip to the packaged paneer category and instil the habit of preferring packaged paneer over some loose paneer among consumers. The film highlights Neena Gupta talking about how we prefer packaged options when it comes to daily-used groceries, then why not paneer. She also stresses on the fact that some loose paneer could be subjected to malpractices leading to contamination of the product, which is not good for one’s health.

Given the prevailing dynamic situation, food safety and hygiene is of utmost importance, Sanjay Sharma, business head – Dairy Products, Mother Dairy, said. “Amid the current situation, preference for packaged food has seen significant growth and we realised that there is a need to create awareness for consuming packaged paneer which is safe and hygienic,” he added further stating that Neena Gupta is a perfect brand advocate resonating with the brand’s caregiver personality and a credible voice for this message to come across.

