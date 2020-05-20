Mother Dairy and Wavemaker launch #RishtonKaCelebration campaign

The brand has invited stories of #Rishtonkacelebration from the people of Delhi/NCR

With the aim of encouraging people to cherish their special moments and not miss out on them even as the lockdown has impacted the routine of people, Mother Dairy along with Wavemaker has launched a new radio social and digital campaign #RishtonkaCelebration. The dairy brand will be promoting its message along with RJ Ginnie through her breakfast show Suno Na Dilli.

As part of the campaign, people from Delhi will be asked to send in their #Rishtonkacelebration stories and share how they are celebrating their special day following which Radio City and Mother Dairy will send them an ice cream cake at their homes to add to their celebration. The lockdown has hit all of us emotionally and being a consumer-conscious brand we took it as a responsibility to maintain smiles on the face of consumers as before, Sanjay Sharma, business head – Dairy Products, Mother Dairy said. “The idea behind this campaign is to spread positivity and happiness during this tough time. The celebrations should continue, people should enjoy their special occasions.”

According to Kartik Kalla, chief creative officer, Radio City, people across the country are witnessing an unprecedented scenario as they continue to stay at home to remain safe. Moreover, celebrations too have taken a back seat due to the nationwide lockdown. “Radio City’s association with Mother Dairy through #Rishtonkacelebration campaign aims to spread a positive vibe amongst Delhiites.”

Mother Dairy has been embracing these tough times by acknowledging and extending its warmth and support to consumers, Mansi Datta, managing partner, Wavemaker India said. “During these testing times, all we need is that extra cushion of love and support which is what we are trying to achieve through the campaigns.”

Read Also: Tata Motors salutes truckers who are away from home during Ramadan

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook