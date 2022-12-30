Moscow City celebrates the festive spirit with launch of ‘Journey to Christmas’ campaign

Moscow City has launched its latest ‘Journey to Christmas’ holiday film for the festive season. Through the campaign, it aims to celebrate festive places, dynamic destinations, decorations, lighting, traditional winter sports activities and meeting Father Frost and Snegurochka, or the Snow Maiden. The festival will continue until January 8th 2023, it added.

People from around the world attend fairs every year in different parts of Moscow creating a festive atmosphere, a statement from Moscow City said. “They pour out hot tea, too, to make it warm for the guests and it is fun to walk around the Christmas markets. One can go on a gastronomic journey because national dishes from different parts of the country are on display and waiting for you to try them. Besides, you can buy handicrafts and local products as New Year gifts for your family and friends,” it added.

The campaign film captures the enthusiasm of Muscovites, all the venues that have been stacked up with food and holiday cheer, including activities that take place not only in the city centre but also in the distant boroughs.

As per the city, there are 32 festival sites and the Christmas festivities take place in all districts of Moscow. As many as 4,200 master classes have been prepared for guests and 19 rinks opened, it claimed. For 2023, the major theme of the festival is travelling around Russia and getting to know the holiday traditions that are typical of different regions of this multi-ethnic country.

