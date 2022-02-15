Mosaic Wellness onboards Abhinav Mohan as chief business officer

n his previous roles at InMobi, he has worked on consumer insights, performance marketing and innovative data solutions across both ad-tech and mar-tech

Mosaic Wellness has appointed Abhinav Mohan as chief business officer. In his new role, he will head all categories and brand marketing while working closely with Revant Bhate, co-founder and CEO. “Having spent the last few years in the consumer tech world, I have witnessed the transformative power of technology on consumer businesses. It’s exciting to see how Mosaic Wellness, with its technology-first approach, has been able to scale its digital health platform through consultations and I’m looking forward to helping them disrupt the health and wellness industry,” Abhinav Mohan, chief business officer, Mosaic Wellness, said.

With over 10 years of experience, Abhinav Mohan has worked towards building and scaling technology businesses. In his previous stint as VP and GM of monetisation at Glance (part of InMobi Group), Mohan was helping brands connect with their audience and have personalised conversations with them through AI enabled digital platforms. In his previous roles at InMobi, he has also worked on consumer insights, performance marketing and innovative data solutions across both ad-tech and mar-tech.

For Revant Bhate , co-founder and CEO, Mosaic Wellness, given Mohan’s rich experience in scaling consumer first propositions with InMobi and Glance, the company’s looking forward to leveraging his leadership skills in navigating the next phase in our growth journey across categories and propositions.

Founded in May 2020, the company has already attracted well-known investors like Sequoia Capital, Elevation Capital, and Matrix Partners India, and prominent entrepreneurs to invest in the firm since its start. Both Man Matters and Bodywise have built user communities with very high engagement and involvement across Instagram, website and mobile app. Recently, the brand strengthened their leadership by adding a new CRO, Sachin Singla who was leading revenue and growth at Disney Hotstar and CTO, Shouvik Ghosh who was VP engineering at Dream Sports to the team.

