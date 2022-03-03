Mortein relaunches its mascot ‘Louie’ for its latest campaign

With this, Mortein aims to create awareness on mosquito borne diseases with an aim towards making India malaria-free by 2030

Pest control brand Mortein has announced the relaunch of ‘Louie’, in a new avatar as ‘Louie the mosquito’. The brand mascot ‘Louie’ is re-introduced after a gap of five years to the Indian audience.

Mortein launched Louie the mosquito in India in 2004, in order to spread awareness around pest and mosquito-borne diseases. The character is an adaptation of Louie the Fly, created by Geoffrey Morgan Pike.

“Mosquitoes are getting stronger; their menace has significantly increased the spread of vector-borne diseases over the past few years. We are bringing back Louie to help create awareness around pests and mosquitoes that have become more resilient and continue to be the cause of disease. Intending to reconnect the mascot with consumers; ‘Louie’; Mortein’s age-old nemesis and famous villain will add a nostalgic flavor to its iconic jingle in the latest TVC while increasing awareness of managing and controlling pests. This will further help in accomplishing our mission of ‘Making India Malaria free’ by 2030,” Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, hygiene, Reckitt-South Asia, said.

“Louie is one of the most iconic characters in the history of advertising. He is a disruptive agent. A creative magnifier that can interrupt, grab eyeballs, and spark curiosity in a meaningful way,” Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group, said.

According to the company, Mortein is committed to ‘One Health, One Planet, One Future’, and aims to make India malaria-free by 2030. As per reports, more than 95% of the Indian population is at risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases today, and through Louie’s re-introduction Mortein aims to reach out to a young audience to create awareness on these pests. In India, Louie was last featured in commercials in 2017.

