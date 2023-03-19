Mortein adds Mortein Smart+ to its product portfolio

Mortein, India’s household insecticide brand, announced the launch of its new product, Motein Smart+ in an intervention with consumers at PVR cinema in Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Haryana. The company claims that the product provides protection from mosquitoes even after switching it off, for up to 2 hours.

As per the company, the newly launched Mortein Smart+ has been tested at Mortein Advanced Research Lab in Gurugram, India. Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, Hygiene, Reckitt- South Asia said, “Innovation has always been a part of Mortein’s DNA and we work towards serving changing consumer needs by offering superior solutions to ensure family protection from mosquito-borne diseases. The newly launched, scientifically advanced Mortein Smart+ is raising the bar of protection with an enhanced mosquito repellant solution. It has India’s fastest formula and its effect lasts for 2 hours even after being switched off, so it continues to protect our families from mosquitoes for longer. This advancement is another testament to our commitment of always providing consumers expert protection backed by advanced scientific technology, taking us one step closer to our goal of making India malaria-free by 2030.”

To showcase enhanced efficacy of the new offering, Mortein initiated an experiment to imitate a mosquito attack on the screen in the PVR theatre with an added audio effect that was heard as buzzing. The screen then revealed that the theatre hall was protected by new Mortein Smart+. This consumer engagement activation reiterated the superior formula used in Mortein Smart+** that is effective in protecting families with its heightened efficacy, the company stated.

The New Mortein SMART+ is available in the offering of single refill in stores. The pricing for single refill is Rs 85/-

