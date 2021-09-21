Morpheus Brandy brings Nidhhi Agerwal on board as brand influencer

Radico is always looking to develop new and innovative ways to engage with audiences digitally.

Radico Khaitan Limited’s Morpheus Brandy has signed South Indian and bollywood actor Nidhhi Agerwal as brand influencer. Moving with the ideology that digital platforms are the best way to connect with consumers presently and futuristically, Radico has embarked on a journey to further expand its digital presence and create engaging content for its brands.

Radico is always looking to develop new and innovative ways to engage with audiences digitally, Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan Limited, said. “This association is a first of its kind, where we are partnering with a young actress of Nidhhi Agerwal’s calibre to specifically be the face of Morpheus’ digital content for our consumers. The partnership is aimed towards bringing a fresh face for the brand and leverage her popularity in South India, which contributes 90% to Morpheus’ volumes. Engaging with her social media fan base of youngsters, is an endeavour to broaden our youth consumer base,” he added.

With this association, Radico Khaitan aims to highlight the traits of the product– a drink that can be enjoyed by men and women alike across all age groups and hopes to achieve this through creatively curated and relatable content featuring Nidhhi Agerwal. “Morpheus has always been a brand that strives to be unique, especially with its tagline ‘Dare To Dream’ which has been a value that I’ve always tried to aspire to in my personal life. I look forward to working with Morpheus to create interesting content for digital audiences and inspire them to Dare To Dream big as I did.” Nidhhi Agerwal, stated.

Radico Khaitan ventured into the Premium/ Super-premium Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) category with the launch of Morpheus XO Brandy in 2009, which is now a pan- India brand with a legacy of over a decade. Radico Khaitan claims that Morpheus has the largest national distribution with a footprint across 23 states with a market share of over 60% in the premium brandy segment across India.

