Morepen unveils a new campaign with Boman Irani

A small investment in home diagnostics will act as an armour and protect your health, Anubhav Suri, CEO of medical devices business, stated

Healthcare company Morepen Laboratories Limited has roped in actor Boman Irani for its new brand campaign focused on the medical devices business. In its latest advertisement, he briefly guides about the benefits of having Dr. Morepen’s effective, accurate and handy home care devices.

The harsh pandemic has completely changed our perspective of health and safety, we have become more conscious about our choices and lifestyle to maintain well-being, Anubhav Suri, CEO of medical devices business, stated. “We at Morepen are always focused on creating trouble-free technical solutions to help people to examine their health in safer and quicker ways. Our medical devices make it convenient for people to keep a record of their health in the comfort of their houses. Boman Irani resonates and embodies the seriousness of this topic and rightfully shares insight in the latest ad. It gives us immense pride and satisfaction that Dr. Morepen products stand guard in every Indian home and not just takes care of family health but also the financial ruin that follows due to late detection of medical problems. A small investment in home diagnostics will act as an armour and protect your health,” he added.

“Nowadays, it’s imperative to have healthcare devices like glucose monitor and blood pressure monitor also at home, besides having a thermometer. I consider this collaboration with Dr. Morepen a good opportunity to communicate how easy as well as important it is to self-monitor health,” Irani stated.

“Our association with Irani is a step forward to increase the reach and penetration of medical devices in India at a larger level and help increase consciousness about the increasing menace of diabetes and cardiac disease. We are confident that our association will go a long way in sending the message across the country through various channels,” Sushil Suri, chairman and managing director, added.

