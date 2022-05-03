More than 15 new categories appeared in 39 matches of IPL 15 compared to IPL 14: Report

On comparing the 39 matches during each Indian Premier League season, the average ad volumes per channel saw a 5% rise during IPL 15 over IPL 14, according to the latest data by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research. The tally of category and advertisers grew by 10% and 5% respectively, while brands increased by 1% in IPL 15, while comparing the average count of the first four weeks versus the fifth week of IPL 15.

The top five categories’ list had four categories from the e-commerce sector (including gaming, education, wallets, and online shopping). Meanwhile, the top five categories collectively accounted for 39% share of overall ad volumes in IPL 15 during the first 39 matches. Additionally, four out of the top five categories were common between IPL 14 and IPL 15 (including e-com gaming, e-com wallet, e-com education and pan masala). To be noted, the top five advertisers contributed more than 20% share of ad volumes during the 39 matches of IPL 15. Sporta Technologies, Think & Learn and K P Pan Foods were the common advertiser among the top five advertisers during IPL 15 and IPL 14. Sporta Technologies was followed by Think & Learn, Tata Digital, K P Pan Foods and Vini Product, in IPL 15.

As per the report, the top five brands contributed 22% share of ad volumes during the first 39 matches of IPL 15. Interestingly, Dream11 was the only common brand among the top five of IPL 15 and IPL 14, followed by Tataneu app, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi, Byju’s Learning App and Cred. Meanwhile, more than 15 new categories appeared in the first 39 matches of IPL 15 compared to IPL 14. Among the top five categories, corporate/brand image was followed by e-com auto rental services, ATM services/debit cards, retail outlets – electronics/durables and mortgage loans, in IPL 15.

Interestingly, 10-20 seconds ads were utilised the most during commercial breaks, followed by 21-40 second ads, while less than 10 second ads were at 1% share.

