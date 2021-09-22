Moov rolls out a new campaign

The films have been conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup

Reckitt’s pain relief brand Moov has rolled out its new campaign ‘Zindagi Ke Beech Dard Na Aaye.’ The two films for the two brand variants – Moov and Moov Strong aim to inspire women across ages to pursue their dreams and aspirations where body pain will not be a deterrent in any way.

The new film for Moov is an emotional take on how mothers push their boundaries to ensure that their children achieve their dreams and nothing including their own pain will stop them from doing their bit. The Moov Strong TVC showcases a brother-sister relationship where the sister’s sprained ankle prevents her from competing in a bike rally. The films have been conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup.

Since its launch, Moov ads have been focused on women who would stop at nothing, no matter what challenges or pain they encounter in their path to reach and fulfill their ambitions, Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – Health and Nutrition, Reckitt, said. “This campaign yet again is a celebration of women and families who stand by each other and come back ‘Strong’er despite any hurdles that they may face. While our products can be effectively used by any individual experiencing pain, our ads in a small way pay a tribute to all those women who constantly do that extra bit to make their own dreams and the dreams of their loved ones come true,” he added.

“Moov has always believed that pain should never come in the way of our pursuits. Continuing with this thought, our new campaign is an ode to today’s woman, who would like to chase goals come what may. The two stories capture this and shows how Moov enables our women protagonists to live their life just the way they want to, i.e. being unstoppable,” Kapil Batra, creative head, Delhi, McCann Worldgroup, stated.

