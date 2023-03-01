Monte Carlo releases new TVC to celebrate the launch of its signature summer collection

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd., global clothing chain has announced the launch of its latest summer collection for the Indian Summer through a new television commercial. The new film talks about redefining the laws of attraction.



The TVC showcases a wide range of stylish apparel for men and women from the latest collection and weaves an interesting story which shows the journey of two soulmates who don’t have to find each other, but are attracted to one another as the world around them is awestruck and comes to a standstill while witnessing their unique style and upbeat vibe.



The marketing campaign has been conceived by Hashtag Orange, with a focus to utilise all the potential online and offline mediums and strategies to disseminate brand awareness and amplify public engagement.



Speaking on the launch of the TVC, Monica Oswal, executive director, Monte Carlo commented “This campaign depicts the elegance of vibrant floral patterns, bright colours, the finest of textures and stylish adornments that exhibit the zesty and invigorating summer appeal that our latest collection brings to the market. The film elaborates on the concept of the individuality of fashion as a choice and how everyone must wholeheartedly flaunt their unique style while leaving the world completely awestruck around them.”



Commenting on the prospects of the campaign, Amit Shankar, co-founder and CCO, Hashtag Orange said, “We, at Hashtag Orange are happy to be a part of the Monte Carlo’s campaign that will introduce the brand’s latest summer collection. We will utilize effective marketing strategies to promote the campaign among the masses to ensure optimal public engagement.”

