Monk Media Network promotes Faaizah Husain as head of business

Monk Media Network has announced the promotion of Faaizah Husain as the head of business of the agency. In her expanded role, effective immediately, Husain will be responsible for revenue generation and client relationships across all verticals of Monk.

According to the agency, Husain, who was earlier the assistant vice president (AVP) Client Servicing, joined the agency in 2016 and since then has played an integral role in creating robust roadmaps for the growth of the agency clients. Moreover, the agency also states that the new role becomes more significant in the context of the restructuring currently underway at Monk Media Network to expand their content offerings. “Faaizah definitely has the potential to take on and deliver in her expanded role and I look forward to partnering with her to drive better value for all our clients,” Ashish Patkar, founder and CEO, Monk Media Network said.

With over 10 years of experience, Husain has a history of working in the digital and traditional advertising industry. She is skilled in brand management and communication, business development and retention, internal and external stakeholder relationship management as well as cross-functional management. She has worked with Havas Worldwide and Lowe Lintas prior to joining Monk Media Network. “Businesses and brands are changing more rapidly than ever before. My core challenge and aim will be to transform and optimise our business offerings to complement our client’s needs,” Faaizah Husain, head of business, Monk Media Network stated on her new role.

Founded in 2016, integrated communications agency Monk Media Network offers services such as brand strategy, media planning and buying, website creation, social media management, performance marketing, content creation among others.

