Monk Media Network elevates Tanya Mathana as COO

Mathana previously served as the AVP brand strategy of the agency

Integrated communication agency Monk Media Network has announced the elevation of Tanya Mathana as the COO of the agency. In her new role, effective immediately, Mathana will head the agency operations and ensure that all teams are aligned to the singular vision of the agency. In her capacity as the new COO, her key responsibilities will also include overseeing new venture strategy and company administration.

Mathana, who was earlier AVP Brand Strategy, joined the agency in 2017 and since then has played an integral role in the growth of the company. According to Ashish Patkar, founder and CEO, Monk Media Network, the firm has always believed in elevating home grown talent. “Tanya has been a key factor in our success over the past few years. Under her, our client strategy offering was immensely strengthened. I look forward to partnering with her and all of our key stakeholders in ensuring a far more cohesive service offering for our clients. This elevation is key to our growth plan which will be announced in the next few weeks,” he further added.

With an experience of over 11 years, Mathana is an experienced digital strategist skilled in brand planning and communication, digital strategy, market research, quantitative and qualitative research, digital marketing, and data and insight mining. She has worked with some of the names like DDB Mudra, Contract Advertising, Mirum and Everest Brand Solutions before joining Monk Media Network in 2017.

Monk Media Network is a digital first integrated communications agency. The company offers services such as social media, campaign ideation and execution, media planning and buying and video production to clients across the country.

Read Also: Hamdard, Phogat Sisters and Rifle Daadis team up for #MainDarpokHoon campaign

Read Also: FMCG veteran Bibhu Nanda joins Milk Mantra as COO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook