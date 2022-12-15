Monginis rolls out brand campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Confectionary brand Monginis has rolled out a 360-degree campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, the brand ambassador. The campaign was conceptualised and created by 82.5 Communications. It claimed that the association with Ayushmann Khurrana with the Monginis brand was secured in partnership with GroupM ESP, part of GroupM.

In this ad, our brand ambassador Khurrana is seen joining hands with us to celebrate and surprise a special person in his life, Ayyappan Swamy, marketing head, Monginis, said. “We hope our customers, franchisee owners and everyone else will like the ad and we would like to wish everyone a happy festive season,” he added.

The video commercial shows Khurrana in the setup of a film shoot. Soon, the shoot becomes a special day as the crew pulls off a surprise for a birthday boy.

Also Read Biden administration proposes ban on misleading Medicare ads

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook