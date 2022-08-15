Monginis rolls out a new brand campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Confectionary brand Monginis has rolled out a new brand campaign featuring innovative products, a magical promise and a brand ambassador. The company has on boarded Ayushmann Khurrana as the face of the brand. The 360-degree campaign, ‘Magic every time’ has been conceived and created by 82.5 Communications.



According to Qusai Z Khorakiwala, executive director, Monginis, Ayushmann Khurrana exudes all the right qualities and attributes which is common to brand Monginis. “With this association we hope to create similar magic that Ayushmann Khurrana creates on the silver screen. Monginis will continue to touch the lives of millions of Indians and be a part of family celebrations with our best-in-class celebration cakes, pastries, savories and confectionery items,” he added.



A set of two TV commercials showcases life situations with the actor at the centre. In each commercial, creative products from Monginis like 3D and Photo Cakes coupled with wonderful human intentions, make for truly magical moments. From inducing unexpected nostalgia to a memorable surprise, through this campaign Monginis promises to deliver ‘Magic every time’ with its vast range of best-in-class celebration cakes, pastries and savoury offerings.

According to Ayyappan Swamy, marketing head, Monginis, Khurrana fits in perfectly with the brand ethos that Monginis stands for. “This is the first time we are doing a celebrity endorsement and who better than Ayushmaan Khurrana. Monginis has flourished and been loved by millions over the decades due its continuous reinvention through innovative products like 3D Cakes, Photo Cakes and Talking Cakes. Similar to the body of versatile work that Ayushmaan Khurana has done in his career,” he highlighted.

Located in local markets and communities, Monginis has over 700 outlets. On an average, the brand claims to serve 1,40,000 customers daily across the country. Additionally, its long shelf life packaged cakes products are available across 10 lakh outlets nationally with a sizeable presence in mall, super markets and on railway stations.

