Mondelez International elevates Anil Viswanathan to VP – marketing

In his new role, he will be overseeing the end-to-end delivery of the entire India brand portfolio including equity, innovation and activation

Mondelez International has promoted Anil Viswanathan to vice president – marketing. Viswanathan has been working with Mondelez for nearly eight years and was looking after marketing as senior director. In his new role, he will be overseeing the end-to-end delivery of the entire India brand portfolio including equity, innovation and activation while also leading the consumer insights and analytics practice. He will also head the consumer digital practice for the business while working in close partnership with India and Global Technology Leadership.

Viswanathan started his career as an associate vice president – strategy and new business at Cadbury India back in 2008. In Cadbury, he was working with the senior leadership to evolve and run the business strategy for the company. In 2011, he joined Cadbury Kraft India as VP Marketing – Chocolates and was leading the marketing division of Chocolate for India for two years.

In 2014, Viswanathan joined Mondelēz International as senior platform manager, Global Chocolates and was based in Zurich. Here he overlooked end-to-end leadership and execution of Chocolate Innovation platform (Countlines) as part of the global Chocolate team. In 2017, he was promoted to associate director, marketing, AMEA and relocated to Mumbai to be a part of the regional chocolate leadership team working on innovation, strategy and special projects. Eventually, Viswanathan was promoted to senior director marketing and was responsible for the India Chocolate business and the India insights and analytics function in 2020.

Read Also: YouTube outlines new measures to curb misinformation

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook