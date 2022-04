Mom and World appoints Anita Hassanandani as brand ambassador

Mom and World has brought onboard Anita Hassanandani as brand ambassador for their range of new mom and baby products. During its association with the actress, the brand messaging will focus on the benefits and comfort of using natural and cruelty-free maternity, post maternity and baby products. According to the company, Anita Hassanandani who is herself a mother connects with the brand ideologies and hence will propagate the need for using natural derma certified products for the mother and her baby which is the prime objective for the brand. “Mom and World creates a world of products that are free from toxic chemicals, ensuring a no-nasty healthier future for the mother and baby. All products at Mom and World include only the best and most nature’s best picked ingredients keeping in mind the child’s and the mom’s needs. We are glad that we have such an amazing mother with us to be a part of the brand who resonates with the brand’s values and persona,” Sahil Mehta, founder, Mom and World, said.

For Anita Hassanandani, the market is full of products that have high chemical content and are extremely dangerous for both the baby and the mother. “Being a mother, I am extremely sensitive to the concerns around mother and baby care. It is great to be a part of a brand that is helping mothers and babies to avail the benefits of non-toxic, natural and high-quality products,” she added.

The actress will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning digital, and over the top platforms. Being the face of the brand, she will be seen on various advertisements run on the brand’s social media handles including- Meta, Instagram and Twitter.

