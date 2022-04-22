Moj partners with Cricbuzz to bolster its sports content offering

To strengthen its sports content offering, Moj has entered into a strategic partnership with cricket app Cricbuzz. ​​Through this partnership, cricket fans on the Moj platform will be able to watch Cricbuzz’s cricket content, especially around IPL, such as access to pre, mid and post-match analysis of the Tata IPL matches, commentary-driven short videos, first of its kind short form preview reels, and behind the scene content from anchors.

Moj is continuously looking to enhance its user experience by adding innovative and relevant content, Shashank Shekhar, senior director content strategy and operations, Moj and ShareChat, said. “As cricket fever grips the country with the latest season of IPL, we are excited to collaborate with Cricbuzz to provide our users with real-time and insightful update on all the cricketing action. With today’s mobile-savvy sports fans in mind, offering bite-sized content such as behind-the-scenes, technique shots, and match insights, helps in deeply engaging them with sports,” he added.

Cricbuzz star experts – Harsha Bhogle, Gaurav Kapur, Virender Sehwag, Michael Vaughan, and Parthiv Patel, will be regular faces amongst others on the Cricbuzz account, giving the audience their unique perspective on ongoing matches and team strategy. Moj is becoming a home to many sporting events such as Star Sports for Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Premier League, Prime Volleyball League, Tata Open Maharashtra, and Haryana Steelers (PKL team), Ahmedabad Defenders (PVL team), to name a few. With the addition of Cricbuzz, it will further strengthen its sports category in India. “At Cricbuzz, we have created a strong community that thrives on all things cricket. While we have demonstrated steady growth over the years, we are always on the lookout to engage with our audience through different channels and formats. Moj gives us access to cricket fans in almost every corner of the country with its expansive network that enables us to tap into phones and geographies we wish to extend our reach to, especially with fast growing short form content,” Shirshendu Roy, lead – strategy and partnerships, Cricbuzz, stated.

Sports has enormous scope for growth and appeal in the existing Indian market. The Indian sports fan’s passion for cricket is mirrored on all digital platforms. Moj’s takes deliberate efforts to expand the platform’s content stream on multiple niche categories like travel and adventure, sports and wellness, edutainment, infotainment, and food.

