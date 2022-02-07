Moj collaborates with Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Got Talent

Through this collaboration, Moj users will get an opportunity to showcase their talent

Short video app Moj, has exclusively collaborated with Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Got Talent (IGT) to host auditions for the Wildcard entry. Through this collaboration, Moj users will get an opportunity to showcase their talent and stand a chance to be a part of the talent platform.

From Feb 6 to Feb 27, Moj users can create multiple videos showcasing their talent and upload them on the app with #IndiasGotTalent. One winner from amongst those who participate will get a chance to be a part of the ongoing season of IGT as the Wildcard entry. Currently, Moj claims to nurture over 160 million active users and creators from across the country on its platform.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the 9th season of India’s Got Talent. Through this collaboration, our Moj creators have the opportunity to showcase their talent and stand a chance to enter the most prestigious talent TV show of India. We are sure to witness the unique skills and entertaining content through the process of auditions. Such collaborations are sure to see more traction in India as our platform will provide equal opportunity to every Indian to showcase their talent,” Ajit Varghese, chief commercial officer, Moj, said on the collaboration.

“Short format video apps have seen an incremental growth trajectory and are engaging consistently with digital enthusiasts who are finding more ways than one to express themselves. This collaboration celebrates the synergies between the two brands – firstly by tapping into the talent pool available on Moj followed by curating an experience of a mainstream talent show for the aspirants through India’s Got Talent. Given the ethos of the show, this collaboration is contextual and encouraging,” Sandeep Mehrotra, head – ad sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India further, stated.

Read Also: Mirum India inks strategic partnership with Resulticks

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook