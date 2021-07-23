Moj and ShareChat announce two key hires to strengthen monetisation team

Ratan Singh Rathore, Neha Nagpal Chatterjee

Mohalla Tech, the parent company behind Moj and ShareChat, has hired Ratan Singh Rathore as senior director to lead agency relationship nationally and Neha Nagpal Chatterjee as director to lead direct sales efforts in the East-zone. The newly appointed leaders hailing from varied industry backgrounds bring more strength to the monetisation journey, Ajit Varghese, chief commercial officer, Moj and ShareChat said. “Having worked with some great internet and media organisations, we are confident they will add immense value to our organisation,” he added.

Rathore brings more than 18 years of experience in formulating methodologies and strategising effective media buying, trading and implementation planning across TV, Print, Radio and Digital. Neha Nagpal Chatterjee joins the company with over 16 years of experience in the advertising and media industry.

Before joining Mohalla Tech, Nagpal was associated with ByteDance in India. Prior to this, Rathore was the business head of INCA, a GroupM company. Along with leading agency relationships for the brand, he would also look at driving awareness for both ShareChat and Moj among the advertising community.

“With an increased appetite for digital media and content among the advertising community both ShareChat and Moj have established themselves as the market leader in their respective domains. We are uniquely positioned to leverage our strengths for the brands across the country within the Indic language space. With advertising spends expected to increase significantly in the foreseeable future, we will stay at the forefront of capturing the digital advertising space in the country,” Ratan Singh Rathore, senior director, Moj and ShareChat, said.

Neha Nagpal Chatterjee, director-sales east zone, ShareChat and Moj shared her happiness over joining the company at a time when the eastern market is surging and fast becoming one of the key markets for advertising.

Moj currently has more than 120 million monthly active users, with an average user time spent of 34 minutes every day, scoring over three billion views daily. ShareChat stands with 160 million monthly active users and an average user time spent of 31 minutes daily.

